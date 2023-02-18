Twitter will charge for text-based account two-factor authentication

Twitter users will soon need to switch to using an authenticator app or a security key to use two-factor authentication because text-based two-factor authentication (2FA) is becoming a ‘Blue’ exclusive feature.

If you’re not currently a Twitter Blue subscriber, you can no longer activate 2FA through text, and those still using the feature have until March 20th to disable it and switch to a different method. Twitter says it made this decision after observing “phone-number based 2FA be used — and abused — by bad actors.”

Effective March 20, 2023, only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method. Other accounts can use an authentication app or security key for 2FA. Learn more here:https://t.co/wnT9Vuwh5n — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 18, 2023

The social media platform’s real intention is likely to offer more exclusive features through its Blue subscription beyond the coveted Blue checkmark that has lost all meaning now that any user can purchase it. This move has likely been in the works for weeks. Earlier this week, I encountered an issue where text message 2FA suddenly stopped working, and I was locked out of my Twitter account. The only way to reaccess my account was to add my phone number again through Twitter’s mobile app, which I, thankfully, still had logged in.

Twitter users currently using 2FA with text messages are already receiving notifications that they need to switch their authentication method or shell out for a Blue subscription.

Twitter Blue in Canada costs $9.99 per month.

Source: Twitter