Twitter will charge for text-based account two-factor authentication

This is just the latest in a string of questionable decisions from the social media platform

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Feb 18, 20239:48 AM EST
1 comment
Twitter users will soon need to switch to using an authenticator app or a security key to use two-factor authentication because text-based two-factor authentication (2FA) is becoming a ‘Blue’ exclusive feature.

If you’re not currently a Twitter Blue subscriber, you can no longer activate 2FA through text, and those still using the feature have until March 20th to disable it and switch to a different method. Twitter says it made this decision after observing “phone-number based 2FA be used — and abused — by bad actors.”

The social media platform’s real intention is likely to offer more exclusive features through its Blue subscription beyond the coveted Blue checkmark that has lost all meaning now that any user can purchase it. This move has likely been in the works for weeks. Earlier this week, I encountered an issue where text message 2FA suddenly stopped working, and I was locked out of my Twitter account. The only way to reaccess my account was to add my phone number again through Twitter’s mobile app, which I, thankfully, still had logged in.

Twitter users currently using 2FA with text messages are already receiving notifications that they need to switch their authentication method or shell out for a Blue subscription.

Twitter Blue in Canada costs $9.99 per month.

Source: Twitter

