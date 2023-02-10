Amazon discounts Echo Dot by up to 36 percent

Amazon has discounted its popular Alexa-enabled Echo Dot smart devices today. Perhaps it’s time to jump on the voice requests at these prices, which saves you up to 36 percent.
Amazon is also noting that if you “spend $400 or more on Echo devices and get 10% off. Limited time offer. Promo Code: ECHO.
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for #34.99 (save 36%)
- Echo (4th Gen) for $99.99 (save 23%)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $62.99 (save 21%)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) for $54.99 (save 21%)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) for $64.99 (save 19%)
Source: Amazon Canada