Some Ubisoft titles are up to 80 percent off right now

The Ubisoft Store currently has an ongoing Valentine’s Day sale, with a few titles and DLC up to 80 percent off.
Check out some of the discounted titles below:
- Anno 1800: $49.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition: $26 (regularly $129.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition: $33 (regularly $99.99)
- Child of Light: $4.50 (regularly $14.99)
- Far Cry 5: $16 (regularly $79.99)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition: $30 (regularly $99.99)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: $16 (regularly $79.99)
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition: $30 (regularly $99.99)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game: $6.60 (regularly $19.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition: $18 (regularly $89.99)
Ubisoft’s Valentine’s Day sale ends on Thursday, February 16th. Check out the complete sale here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Source: Ubisoft