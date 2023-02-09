Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones are now 43 percent off

While Beats’ Studio 3 headphones aren’t new, they pack serious sound and features.

If you’re looking for a solid deal, Amazon is currently offering these headphones for 43 percent off for a ‘limited time deal’ at $249. This is a savings of almost $200.

Beats’ Studio 3 Wireless headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip, up to 22 hours of battery life and with the noise cancellation turned off, the headphones should last up to 40 hours.

The Beats’ Studio 3s come in six colour variants: ‘Blue,’ ‘Red,’ ‘Grey with Gold’ accents, ‘Porcelain Rose,’ ‘Matte Black’ and ‘White.’

Source: Amazon Canada