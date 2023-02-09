Telus added 112,000 mobile customers in Q4 2022, same as Q4 2021

Telecom giant Telus says its 2022 fourth quarter financial results are the best Q4 results “on record” for customer growth.

The company added 112,000 mobile customers, which remained unchanged compared to the year prior. Despite not seeing growth in the section, Telus increased its mobile network revenue by $104 million (6.5 percent), partially due to an increase in its connected device subscriber base. Higher ARPU (referring to how much Telus made off each mobile customer) also played a role, which Telus largely attributes to increased roaming. Revenue from mobile equipment increased by 9.7 percent.

Telus added 106,000 connected devices (a 30 percent increase) and also grew its internet subscriber base by five percent.

However, the company’s total profits didn’t see the same growth. Telus pulled $265 million in net income this quarter, compared to $663 million in Q4 2021. The company says the cost of “higher goods and services purchased” played a role.

Telus also recently revealed that it acquired two independent service providers. It took over Altima in June 2022 and Start.ca in January 2023. However, neither of those transactions are part of the Q4 results.

