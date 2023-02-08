fbpx
Gaming

Here’s everything that was revealed in February 2023’s Nintendo Direct

Game Boy, Metroid Prime, Zelda... it was quite an eventful showcase

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Feb 8, 20236:18 PM EST
0 comments
Nintendo Direct Game Boy GBA

Nintendo held its first Direct presentation of the year on February 8th, and it was jam-packed with announcements.

Here’s the full stream if you want to parse through it:

But read on for a recap of quick everything that was featured during the showcase, with release dates:

  • Pikmin 4 — July 21st, 2023
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Volume 3 — February 15th, 2023
  • Samba de Amigo: Party Central — summer 2023
  • Fashion Dreamer — TBA 2023
  • Dead Cells Castlevania DLC — March 6th, 2023
  • Tron: Identity — April 2023
  • Ghost Trick Phantom Detective — summer 2023
  • DecaPolice — TBA 2023
  • Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon — March 17th, 2023
  • Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass — spring 2023
  • Disney Illusion Island — July 28th, 2023
  • Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass Wave 2 — February 8th, 2023 (Expansion Pass 3 and 4 were also teased but undated)
  • Harmony: The Fall of Reverie — June 2023
  • Octopath Traveller II — free demo on February 8th ahead of February 24th game launch
  • We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie — TBA
  • Minecraft Legends — April 18th, 2023
  • Have a Nice Death — March 22nd, 2023
  • Sea of Stars (from Canada’s Sabotage) — August 29th, 2023
  • Omega Strikers — April 27th
  • Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (1-3) — June 1st, 2023
  • Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp — April 21st (following an indefinite delay)
  • Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe Epilogue reveal — February 24th, 2023
  • Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games coming to Switch Online — February 8th, 2023
  • Metroid Prime Remastered — February 8th, 2023
  • Master Detective Archives Rain Code — June 30th, 2023
  • Baten Kaitos 1+2 HD Remaster — summer 2023
  • Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time — TBA 2023
  • Professor Layton and the New World of Steam — TBA
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — May 12th, 2023 (yes — just a new trailer but no delay)

What are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Nintendo

Comments