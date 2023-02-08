Metroid Prime: Remastered unveiled and it’s out today

Nintendo finally pulled the curtain back on the long-rumored Metroid Prime: Remastered.

Revealed as a part of today’s Nintendo Direct, the update of Retro Studios’ GameCube classic is real and it comes out today. The reveal trailer featured action from Samus’ first first-person adventure with updated graphics and motion controls.

The title is available now on the Nintendo eShop for $49.99 CAD. A physical release was also announced; however, no definitive date was given.

A Metroid Prime remake has been the subject of speculation for years.

Back in 2018, talk of a Prime trilogy remaster hit the web. Over time, though, it started to become clear that the project had been abandoned in favor of focusing on the first game.

Last year, it was rumored the title would be out in time for the series’ 20th anniversary last November, but it missed that and is only ready now.

This comes as news on the long-in-development Metroid Prime 4 remains scarce.

Image credit: Nintendo