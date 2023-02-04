Shopper’s Drug Mart Bonus Redemption event until February 8th

Shopper’s Drug Mart Bonus Redemption event is on in-store and online until February 8th.

Shoppers Drug Mart Bonus Redemption Event is on (online and in-store) until Feb 8 https://t.co/DAs0YlIWu1 Works for games, consoles, accessories, etc https://t.co/zWZD9Kze97 pic.twitter.com/BO5Gblq1LB — Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) February 3, 2023

During the event, you can get up to $65 off when you redeem 50,000 PC Optimum points. You can get up to $140 off when you redeem 100,000 PC optimum points and $300 off when you redeem 200,000 optimum points. That’s anywhere from an extra $15 to $100 off, depending on how much you redeem.

Source: Shoppers, Llabinz