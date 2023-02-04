Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Jan. 30-Feb. 5]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Original theatrical release date: August 5th, 2022

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 1st, 2023

Genre: Black comedy, horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes

A group of 20-somethings plan a party at a remote mansion, only to discover there’s a killer among them.

Bodies Bodies Bodies was directed by Halina Reijn (Red Light) and stars Amandla Stenberg (The Hate You Give), Maria Bakalova (Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm), Myha’la Herrold (Industry), Chase Sui Wonders (Generation), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire) and Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island).

Stream Bodies Bodies Bodies here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Amazon Prime Video Canada in January can be found here. A round-up of February’s new content is available here.

Apple TV+

Dear Edward [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: February 3rd, 2023 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

After losing his family to a plane crash, a young boy connects with others affected by the tragic incident.

Based on Ann Napolitano’s 2020 novel of the same name, Dear Edward was created by Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights) and stars Colin O’Brien (S.W.A.T.), Connie Britton (Nashville) and Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black).

Stream Dear Edward here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $8.99/month in Canada.

Find out what’s coming to Apple TV+ in January and February here.

Crave

Black Ice [Crave Original]

Crave premiere date: February 2nd, 2023

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Toronto’s Hubert Davis (Hardwood) examines the marginalization of Black players in hockey. Some of the featured athletes include Hamilton’s Sarah Nurse, Toronto’s Akim Aliu and Toronto’s P.K. Subban.

Stream Black Ice here.

The Other Two (Seasons 1 and 2)

HBO Max premiere date: 2019 (Season 1), 2021 (Season 2)

Crave premiere date: February 3rd, 2023

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 20 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Two siblings who are struggling to find their place in the world find their lives turn upside-down when their younger brother becomes incredibly famous overnight.

The Other Two was created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider (Saturday Night Love) and stars Vancouver-born Heléne Yorke (Graves), Drew Tarver (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$), Case Walker (Monster High: The Movie) and Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live). It’s worth noting that Brampton, Ontario’s Alessia Cara (The Pains of Growing) appears as herself in one episode.

Stream The Other Two here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Crave in January can be found here. A round-up of February’s new content is available here.

Disney+

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Original theatrical premiere date: November 11th, 2022

Disney+ Canada premiere date: February 1st, 2023

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 2 hours, 41 minutes

The people of Wakanda must grapple with the loss of King T’Challa while protecting their country from invading forces.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was co-written and directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) and features returning Marvel stars Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita N’yongo (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Martin Freeman (Ross) and Angela Bassett (Ramonda), while Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Tenoch Huerta (Narcos) join the cast.

Stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever here.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada premiere date: February 2nd, 2023

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (28 to 32 minutes each)

African-American teen Penny Proud and her family get up to more misadventures.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder hails from original Proud Family creators Bruce W. Smith (Tarzan) and Ralph Farquhar (South Central) and features the returning voice talent of Kyla Pratt (Penny), Tommy Davidson (Oscar), Paula Jai Parker as (Trudy), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama) and Alisa Reyes (LaCienega).

Stream The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Disney+ Canada in January can be found here. A round-up of February’s new content is available here.

Netflix

Pamela, a love story [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: January 31st, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes

Directed by Ryan White (Good Night Oppy), this documentary looks the life and career of Ladysmith, B.C.’s Pamela Anderson, including her time on Baywatch, rocky romances and sex tape scandal.

Stream Pamela, a love story here.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix Canada in January can be found here. A round-up of February’s new content is available here.

Shudder

Skinamarink

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

This viral horror movie follows two children who cannot find their father and must deal with mysterious happenings in their home.

Skinamarink was written and directed by YouTuber Kyle Edward Ball in his childhood home in Edmonton.

Stream Skinamarink on Shudder (costs $5.99 CAD/month on the web or as a Prime Video channel).

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: Marvel Studios