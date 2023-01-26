Tesla Cybertruck delayed again, mass production pushed to 2024

Each time I write a story about the Tesla Cybertruck, it’s about its production and eventual release date being pushed forward.

The Cybertruck was announced way back in 2019, and was supposed to enter production in late 2021. That never happened, supposedly due to battery shortages. Subsequently, in August 2021, Tesla CEO Elon Musk delayed the vehicle to sometime in 2022 before pushing it to January during a Q4 earnings call.

Subsequently, a report from July 2022 indicated that deliveries for the vehicle could finally start arriving in mid-2023. That didn’t happen either. Then, in November, Tesla told Reuters that the Cybertruck will enter mass production at the end of 2023. That turned out to be an empty promise as well. Further, in a conference call with financial analysts in October, Musk said Tesla is readying its Austin, Texas plant to build the Cybertruck, with “early production” set to begin in the middle of 2023.

Now, during Tesla’s Q4 2022 earnings call, Musk said that mass production of the truck won’t begin until 2024. He did say that production of the vehicle will begin in some capacity this summer, though Tesla would only be able to initiate mass production in 2024. The Cybertruck is expected to be manufactured at Tesla’s Austin, Texas Gigafactory.

When the truck was first revealed in 2019, Tesla quoted a $39,900 USD (roughly $54,400 CAD) price tag for the vehicle. During a Tesla shareholder’s meeting last August, Musk said that “a lot has changed” since then and the Cybertruck’s price and specifications will also change before the vehicle’s release.

Source: Tesla, via: The Verge