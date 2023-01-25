How to watch the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct in Canada

On January 25th at 3pm ET/12pm PT, Xbox is introducing a new showcase format: the Xbox & Bethesda ‘Developer_Direct.’

Unlike traditional E3-style keynotes featuring dozens of games, Developer_Direct will focus on deep dives into a handful of titles. For the inaugural show, this includes:

The Elder Scrolls Online (ZeniMax Online Studios) — an unveiling of the 2023 Chapter Update (an ‘ESO Chapter Reveal Event’ will also take place immediately after Developer_Direct)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10) — we’ll learn more about the next Forza game built from the ground up for Xbox Series X/S

Minecraft Legends (Mojang and Vancouver’s Blackbird Interactive) — an “insider’s look” into the PvP experience

Redfall (Arkane) — “several minutes” of gameplay from this vampire FPS will be shown

Those interested in tuning in can do via Xbox’s Twitch, YouTube and Facebook channels or Bethesda’s YouTube and Twitch channels. An ASL stream will be available on the dedicated Xbox ASL Twitch channel.

It should be noted that Xbox confirmed that Starfield will not be at this Developer_Direct and will instead get its own standalone show at a later date.

Image credit: Xbox