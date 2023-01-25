Amazon discounts select Fire TVs by up to 29 percent

January is when new shows and movies come out on most of the streaming services. You can check out some of what’s coming in our outline on Netflix, Disney and Amazon here.

If you’re in the market for a new TV, possibly an affordable one, Amazon is have a sale that discounts select Amazon Fire TVs by up to 29 percent off.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada