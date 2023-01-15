fbpx
Will you watch the first episode of HBO’s The Last Of Us?

How'd you like the first episode of TLOU?

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jan 15, 202311:03 AM EST
HBO’s The Last of Us hits Crave tonight, Sunday, the 15th, at 9pm ET.

The show is based on the 2013 PlayStation video game of the same name. At the time of writing, I haven’t seen any episodes yet, but I will be watching it tonight. So this week’s question is: will you watch the first episode of The Last of Us?

Let us know in the comments below if you’re planning on watching the first episode of this video game-based series.

