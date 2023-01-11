Microsoft Teams to lose some features to Teams Premium

Microsoft is migrating some of Microsoft Teams’ features to Microsoft Teams Premium, the company’s more expensive version of Teams with some AI-powered smart features.

As reported by The Verge, Microsoft started offering a 30-day free trial of Teams Premium last month, and the platform will soon have access to exclusive features like live translated captions, custom Together Mode scenes, and virtual appointment options.

The migration of features was found by The Register, reportedly in a licensing guide update from late last month. According to the licensing guide update, “some Teams features will move from Teams licenses to Teams Premium licenses. To allow your users to keep using these features, you’ll need to purchase and assign Teams Premium licenses.”

The features that are moving to Teams Premium are:

Live translated captions.

Timeline markers in Teams meeting recordings for when a user left or joined meetings.

Custom organization Together mode scenes.

Virtual Appointments: SMS notifications.

Virtual Appointments: Organizational analytics in the Teams admin center.

Virtual Appointments: Scheduled queue view.

The company also notes that the features will remain available inside regular Microsoft Teams for 30 days once Premium launches. “After the 30-day grace period, users will lose access to features previously available in Teams without the Teams Premium add-on, unless the admin purchases and assigns Teams Premium licenses for their users,” wrote Microsoft.

Further, Microsoft has indicated that the monthly cost for Teams Premium per user is anticipated to be $10 (roughly $13 CAD); however, the official pricing will only be disclosed once the tool launches widely.

Source: The Register Via: The Verge