SaskTel announces launch of Cloud PVR service on maxTV Stream

SaskTel announced the launch of Cloud PVR service on maxTV Stream. Cloud PVR is on maxTV Stream Basic Plus and Premium packages.

“This announcement further demonstrates SaskTel’s dedication to the people of Saskatchewan and their strong commitment to deliver some of the best communication and entertainment services available today,” said Don Morgan, the minister responsible for SaskTel.

maxTV Stream is in over 400 communities and has features like Restart TV, Bluetooth and voice command technology, as well as apps like Netflix and YouTube. Viewers can also look to find new programs, movies and HD content to watch more than 160 channels available.

“Whether you’re cozying up on the couch or have time before the next game at the rink, now is the perfect time to catch up with the latest TV series or throwbacks,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel President and CEO in the press release. “And because we’ve seamlessly integrated Cloud PVR into the maxTV Stream platform, all customers need to do is pick up their remote or smartphone to start watching their shows, movies, and the latest Live Local events.”

Cloud PVR, maxTV Stream subscribers can record up to 300 hours of content and is stored securely on SaskTel cloud-based storage. This content can be accessed at home using the media box or with your smartphone or tablet on the go in the SaskTel maxTV app.

Source: SaskTel