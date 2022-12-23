Nintendo’s newest deal discounts Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and more

Nintendo has more games on sale in time for the holidays.
Switch titles like Just Dance 2023 Edition, Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, and NEO: The World Ends with You are available on the list. It’s worth noting that the sale on the games ends on different dates.
Below are all of the deals:
- Just Dance 2023 Edition: now $39.99, was $79.99 (until January 3rd)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: now $59.99, was $79.99 (until January 3rd)
- NEO: The World Ends with You: now $39.99, was $79.99 (until January 29th)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin: now $26.99, was $79.99 (until January 4th)
- Pac-Man 99 Deluxe Pack: now $19.99, was $39.99 (until January 1st)
- Astronomical Club for Queers: now $2.68, was $13.44
- Floppy Knights: now $21.27, was $26.59 (until January 1st)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm: now $47.99, was $59.99
- It Takes Two: now $41.24, was $54.99
- Signalis: now $24.99, was $26.99
Image credit: Nintendo
Source: Nintendo