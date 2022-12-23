Pixel 6a wins MKBHD’s blind camera test

Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) has done another blind camera test, pitting sixteen smartphones against each other and having participants on the internet vote for their favourite pictures taken from these devices.

The phones include plenty of handsets that don’t release in Canada, along with devices that do, like the iPhone 14 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone SE, and the S22 Ultra.

However, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Nothing Phone (1), Oppo Find X5 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+, Asus ROG Phone 6, Sony Xperia 1 IV, Xiaomi 12s Ultra, Asus Zenfone 9 and the Vivo X80 Pro+ on the list are not available in Canada, which is worth keeping in mind.

This year the MKBHD used an ELO rating system similar to what you find in competitive games to break down devices into ‘Best Overall,’ ‘Best HDR,’ and ‘Best Portrait.’

The Pixel 6a won the contest, with the Pixel 7 Pro in second place and the Zenfone 9 in third for best overall photos. The S22 Ultra was fifth on the list, and the iPhone 14 Pro landed in seventh.

It’s worth noting that the Pixel 5a won the blind camera contest last year, so that’s two years in a row for Google’s Pixel a series handsets.

Source: MKBHD