Let’s talk about the The Game Awards 2022 [SyrupArcade Cast 2]

The 2022 Game Awards were only last week, so we at MobileSyrup thought it was only fitting to talk about the ceremony.

Brad Shankar was at the event, contributor Chris Brown watched remotely as a casual viewer, and Dean Daley also took in the event from home.

In episode two of the SyrupArcade Cast, we talk about everything The Game Awards-related, including some of the weird nominations, the games we didn’t want to win and the coolest trailers we saw at the event. And yes, that means I just gushed on about Cameron Monaghan and how good he looks in his role as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

You can find our first episode of the SyrupArcade Cast focused on God of War Ragnarök here.

