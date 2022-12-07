Microsoft’s Xbox Series S Holiday Edition is $309 at Amazon

Amazon Canada currently has the Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console available at a slightly lower price tag, when compared to other Canadian retailers.

Amazon has the 512GB storage console available for $309.99, while other Canadian retailers, including Best Buy and Walmart, have the console listed for $319.99.

The Series S is Microsoft’s current-gen entry-level console, which supports all of the same games as its more powerful sister console, the Series X, at the same frame rates (up to 120fps) but at a lower resolution (max 1440p). The Series S is completely digital, while the Xbox Series X can run digital and physical games.

The console is backwards compatible, which means several Xbox One and Xbox 360 games can be played on the Series S console, offering solid value for the money spent.

