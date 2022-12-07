Bitmoji-like Avatars now rolling out on WhatsApp

After rolling out Communities, 32-person video calls, polls, 1,024 user groups and more back in November, WhatsApp is now rolling out custom avatars on the messaging platform.

“Your avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features, and outfits,” reads WhatsApp’s blog post about the feature. “On WhatsApp you can now use your personalized avatar as your profile photo or choose from one of 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions.”

An avatar is essentially a digital version of you, with fully customizable features, including hair, clothing, accessories, facial features and more. The WhatsApp 3D avatars would look and operate similarly to Snapchat’s Bitmoji and Apple’s Memoji.

To create an avatar, tap ‘Settings’ and look for ‘Avatar.’ Tap on ‘Avatar’ and follow the steps to create a digital version of yourself. The feature is currently rolling out, and isn’t available to use widely.

Once created, your avatar will automatically be added to a new sticker pack, stickers from which can be sent in texts. Additionally, your avatar can also be used as your profile picture.

“For many people this will be the first time creating an avatar and we’ll continue to deliver style enhancements including lighting, shading, hair style textures, and more that will make avatars even better over time,” says WhatsApp.

Image credit: WhatsApp

Source: WhatsApp