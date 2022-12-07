Google to introduce ‘related topics’ to Search in the ‘coming days’

Google is making it easier for users to find the exact search results that they’re looking for.

Originally, when users search for something on Google Search, they can filter the results to just show ‘Videos,’ ‘Images,’ ‘News,’ ‘Books,’ ‘Shopping,’ and more. Starting now, users would see an easy-to-scroll list of related topics alongside the above-mentioned filters at the top of the Search result page, as shared by Google in its latest blog post.

As an example, if you’re searching for “Dinner Ideas,” expect to see related topics like ‘healthy,’ ‘easy,’ ‘quick,’ and more at the top of the results. Tapping on any of the related topics adds to your query, allowing you to refine your search without having to type out your complete query.

“Topics are dynamic and will change as you tap, giving you more options and helping you explore new areas. For example, if you tapped on ‘healthy,’ you might see ‘vegetarian’ or ‘quick’ appear next,” says Google.

The way Google shows the relevant related topics is based on what it understands about how people search and from analyzing content across the web.

“Both topics and filters are shown in the order that our systems automatically determine is most helpful for your specific query,” says Google. “If you don’t see a particular filter you want, you can find more using the “All filters” option, which is available at the end of the row.”

The feature is rolling out over the coming days for English users in the U.S. for the Google app on iOS and Android, as well as for mobile web users.

Learn more about related topics here.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google