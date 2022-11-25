Amazon has apple 2nd-Gen AirPods on sale for $129

Apple’s 2nd-gen AirPods are currently discounted on Amazon, as shared by @Lbabinz on Twitter.

Regularly available $179, the wireless earbuds are currently listed for $129, marking a 28 percent discount.

AirPods are $129 again on Amazon https://t.co/8lN6PTUVJU — Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) November 25, 2022

The 2019-released AirPods feature Apple’s H1 chip and hands-free ‘Hey Siri’ support. They’re good for roughly 4-5 hours on a single charge, while they can last up to 24 hours with the case.

Purchase the AirPods for $129 here.

You can check out other ongoing Black Friday deals at carriers here and tech retailers here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Via: @Lbabinz