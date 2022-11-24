God of War Ragnarök is PlayStation’s fastest-selling first party title

Sony’s Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Ragnarök is the fastest-selling first-party game in PlayStation’s history, and this is no shock.

Congratulations to @SonySantaMonica for making God of War Ragnarök the fastest-selling first party launch game in PlayStation history! 🪓 pic.twitter.com/NPgN6YHRnQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 23, 2022

Sony tweeted an infographic with the details, stating that the game has sold more than 5.1 million copies in its debut week, which also sets a God of War franchise record.

I’m absolutely thrilled to learn about all of this. God of War is probably among one the best games I’ve ever played, and I’m about three-quarters through Ragnarök.

Brad Shankar covered the game for MobileSyrup and said that it’s “a genuinely moving narrative and sweeping gameplay improvements across the board make Kratos’ latest outing an absolute masterpiece.”

Shankar and I also hosted a SyrupArcade Cast episode focused on God of War Ragnarök.

Source: PlayStation