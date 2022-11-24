Amazon slashes up to 69 percent off Echo, Echo Show, Fire TV Sticks, Kindle devices

Amazon Canada is in full swing with its Black Friday sale and has graciously knocked up to 69 percent off the original purchase price of some of its own hardware.
Here is a roundup of some of its deals.
- Echo Show Devices are up to 55% off
- Fire Tablets are up to 39% off
- Echo Devices are up to 58% off
- Fire TV Devices are up to 50% off
- Kindle E-readers are up to 30% off
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV are up to 32% off
- Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TVs are up to 21% off
- Free Smart Bulb with Echo Device are up to 69% off
- Blink Smart Security Cameras and Doorbells are up to 54% off
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada