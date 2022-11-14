Twitter shows thousands of contract workers the door

Twitter is continuing to reduce its workforce after its wave of mass layoffs earlier this month.

The most recent cuts target contract employees, with 4,400 of its 5,500 contact employees being “eliminated.” According to Casey Newton, the founder of Platformer, the move will “have significant impact” on content moderators and the site’s core infrastructure services.

Impacted employees are in the U.S and abroad, and Twitter gave them no warning. “Contractors aren’t being notified at all, they’re just losing access to Slack and email. Managers figured it out when their workers just disappeared from the system,” Newton tweeted.

The recent cuts further highlight growing concerns about the spread of misinformation.

Twitter cut its workforce before reinstating some. The company’s former head of content moderation, Yoel Roth, tweeted that the initial layoffs impacted moderation staff the least. However, that has now changed.

Employees have launched a class action lawsuit as Twitter continues to face the threat of bankruptcy.

Source: @CaseyNewton