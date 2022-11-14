Google releasing Nest Wifi Pro update to fix slow internet issue

Google has confirmed that it’s releasing a Nest Wifi Pro software update that fixes an issue causing some users to experience slow internet speeds.

In a statement to The Verge, Sanjay Noronha, Google’s Nest Wifi product lead, said that Google is “currently investigating reports of a small number of users experiencing reduced internet speeds on Nest Wifi Pro routers,” and that there are plans to roll out a fix.

Shortly after the Nest Wifi Pro’s release, reports started to emerge of some users experiencing internet speeds capped at roughly 50Mbps despite subscribing to a faster connection. Not everyone encountered the problem, however. For example, my experience with the Next Wifi Pro over the last few weeks has been relatively solid so far.

It’s unclear what the cause of the issue is, but it’s believed to be related to point-to-point ethernet (PPPoE) networks, and primarily only affects owners in the United Kingdom. Google has not confirmed the source of the problem.

Google’s $269.99 Nest Wifi Pro features support for faster Wi-Fi 6E with speeds up to 5.4Gbps, alongside its 6GHz band that helps solve network congestion.

For more on Nest Wifi Pro, check out my in-depth look at Google’s mesh router system.

Source: The Verge