Instagram outage causes millions of accounts to be incorrectly listed as suspended

An Instagram outage that occurred this morning resulted in millions of accounts being incorrectly listed as suspended.

“We suspended your account on October 31, 2022,” is the message many users received this morning. The problem seems to affect both iPhone and Android users, with some reports stating that the app continuously crashed.

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

On Twitter, Instagram tweeted that it’s “aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”

However, the situation appears to be slowly being resolved. Some users have been able to access their Instagram accounts again, and Down Detector indicates a drop in outage reports starting at roughly 12pm ET/9am PT.

For what it’s worth, my Instagram account seems to still be working fine. No one on the MobileSyrup team has run into problems either.

This story will be updated when Meta-owned Instagram is fully back online. Have you run into issues using Instagram today? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: @InstagramComms