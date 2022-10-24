Apple’s macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 are now available

macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16, the latest version of Apple’s desktop and tablet operating systems (OS), are now available.

While the OS update is relatively low-key, there are a few standout features worth highlighting, including ‘Continuity Camera,’ which allows you to use your iPhone as a webcam wirelessly. macOS Ventura also offers ‘Stage Manager,’ a feature that’s received a lukewarm reception that provides a new way to organize apps on your desktop

Other new features include changes to Apple’s Mail app, new Safari collaboration tools, enhancements to Messages and more.

To download macOS Ventura, click the Apple logo in the top left corner of your desktop, select ‘System Preference’ and finally, ‘Software Update.’ If you don’t see the update immediately, it could take a few minutes. For example, it took two minutes before the macOS Ventura update appeared on my MacBook Pro (2021).

On the iPadOS 16 side, the update includes Stage Manager, which like its desktop counterpart, has received a mixed response. While I like Stage Manager more than the iPad’s other forms of multitasking, it can be glitchy and confusing. It will be interesting to see if the final version of Stage Manager is more stable.

Other features include an iPad Weather app (finally) and changes to Mail, Safari, Messages and more. To download iPadOS 16, head to the ‘Settings’ app and then ‘Software Update.’ You’ll then see an ‘Upgrade to iOS 16 at the bottom of the page.

iOS 16.1 has also dropped and offers shared iCloud photo libraries and support for Apple Fitness+ without an Apple Watch.

Source: Apple