Save up to 25 percent on Samsung TVs through Amazon

Samsung is holding a banger of a sale on Amazon Canada. If you’re looking for a great deal on various sizes of TVs, discounts range from 5 percent all the way up to 25 percent off.
Check out all of the offers below:
- Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV for $448 (save 5%)
- Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K UHD HDR Dual LED Gaming Smart TV for $1,198 (save 14%)
- Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED HDR 4K Smart TV for $1,098 (save 21%)
- Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 4K UHD HDR 32X Dolby Atmos® Gaming Smart TV for $2,398 (save 23%)
- Samsung 55-inch 4K OLED UHD Quantum HDR Pro Dolby Atmos Gaming Smart TV for $2,298 (save 26%)
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED HDR 4K Smart TV for $1,598 (save 20%)
- Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED HDR 4K Smart TV for $2,298 (save 25%)
- Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED 4K UHD HDR 32X Dolby Atmos® Gaming Smart TV for $1,898 (save 24%)
- Samsung 65-inch QD 4K OLED UHD Quantum HDR Pro Dolby Atmos® Gaming Smart TV for $2,798 (save 20%)
- Samsung 65-inch The Serif QLED HDR 4K Smart TV for $2,098 (save 19%)
- Samsung 55-inch QN85B Neo QLED 4K UHD HDR 24X Dolby Atmos® Gaming Smart TV for $1,598 (save 20%)
- Samsung 55-inch The Serif QLED HDR 4K Smart TV for $1,498 (save 17%)
- Samsung 50-inch QLED 4K UHD HDR 12X Full Array Dolby Atmos Gaming Smart TV for $1,048 (save 19%)
