fbpx
Deals

Save up to 25 percent on Samsung TVs through Amazon

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Oct 4, 20224:20 PM EDT
0 comments

Samsung is holding a banger of a sale on Amazon Canada. If you’re looking for a great deal on various sizes of TVs, discounts range from 5 percent all the way up to 25 percent off.

Check out all of the offers below:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Comments