Twitter starts rolling out tweet editing to Blue subscribers in Canada

Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada and other regions will be able to edit tweets now that the feature is officially rolling out.

Twitter announced in September that Blue subscribers would get the ability to edit tweets. Moreover, Twitter indicated at the time that Canada would be among the first countries to get the feature. According to a tweet from the official Twitter Blue account, the capability is “now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.”

test went well, Edit Tweet is now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand! US coming soon pic.twitter.com/7NNPRC0t1I — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 3, 2022

More specifically, tweet editing is part of ‘Blue Labs,’ which also includes other experimental Twitter features.

Twitter users with access to the feature can edit tweets up to five times within 30 minutes of posting. Edits can include correcting text, rearranging or tagging media, and more. Tweets that have been edited show a pencil icon as well as a timestamp indicating when the tweet was last edited. Moreover, you can tap/click the timestamp to view the edits.

To edit a tweet, tap the three-dot menu icon on that tweet and select ‘Edit tweet’ from the menu. Then make your edits and tap the ‘Update’ button to publish the change.

now that Edit is rolling out in Twitter Blue Labs, here’s what you can expect see that little icon? it’s there to let you know that the Tweet has been edited pic.twitter.com/Av6vZYuVeO — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 3, 2022

Twitter said that the edit tweets feature will expand to the U.S. “soon.” Unfortunately, the feature will likely remain exclusive for Blue subscribers.

In Canada, Twitter Blue costs $6.49/mo. While it does come with a bunch of additional features, tweet editing is arguably the only worthwhile benefit, and $6.49 is a steep ask for something that should be a part of the default Twitter experience.

Source: @Twitter