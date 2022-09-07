Twitter Blue users will be able to edit tweets five times in 30 minutes

Twitter’s new edit feature will let users edit their tweets only five times up to 30 minutes after posting.

The social media company told TechCrunch the figure is currently being tested as they go through consumer trials, and the number of edits could change.

It’s unclear why Twitter has set the limit to five at this time, but, as TechCrunch points out, it could be enough to edit typos and add hashtags without letting users impulsively change their tweets.

MobileSyrup previously reported edited tweets will feature an icon, timestamp, and label showing a tweet has been changed since it was originally published. Users will be able to examine the history of an edited tweet.

However, despite earlier reports Canada would be seeing the feature first, Twitter told TechCrunch it’ll be available to Twitter Blue subscribers in New Zealand first, before rolling out to users in Canada, the U.S. and Australia.

Via: TechCrunch