Redesigned Spaces Tab now available to Android users with Twitter Blue

Twitter rolled out the feature for iOS users earlier this month

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Sep 29, 202210:08 AM EDT
Twitter is finally allowing Android users with Twitter Blue to experience the same features it offers iOS subscribers.

The social media platform’s subscription service has made its redesigned Spaces Tab available to Android users, which houses various audio features, including podcasts, live, and recorded Spaces.

To access the new Twitter Spaces tab, account holders have to pay $6.49 a month in Canada. Users will also be able to use a host of other exclusive features, such as undoing tweets they already sent. Subscribers will also have access to the much-anticipated edit button once it’s released.

Source: Twitter

