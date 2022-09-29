Telus picks Palo Alto Networks to assist with 5G network security

Telecom giant Telus has selected Palo Alto Networks to protect its stand-alone core network and IoT infrastructure.

Palo Alto Networks, an American cybersecurity company, will utilize its “Zero Trust approach,” a security framework that covers various controls, including network, endpoint, and cloud.

“We know security is a top priority for our customers, and we are deeply engaged in keeping people safe while optimizing our customer experience on our world-leading network,” Ibrahim Gedeon, Telus’ chief technology officer, said.

“The 5G market is rapidly evolving, propelling innovations through data insight and AI, and it is critical that we implement robust solutions that allow for flexible growth, without compromising security.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Palo Alto Networks