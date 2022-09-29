Tim Hortons celebrates National Coffee Day with a Roblox game

Following Walmart, Tim Hortons has hopped the metaverse bandwagon via Roblox.

The company recently announced that it’s celebrating National Coffee Day with a new Roblox game, alongside the launch of limited-edition Tims Run Club apparel IRL (in-real-life).

The Roblox Tim Horton game is called the Tims Speed Run challenge, and is essentially an obstacle course with all things Tims that actually looks fun. Only if it awarded real Tim points would it be deemed perfect.

Everyone loves a good Tims Run! And now, we bring you Tim Hortons Speed Run on Roblox! — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) September 27, 2022

Players would have to run through the course while avoiding or jumping over “mountain-sized” Tims coffees, hopping across spinning donuts and bagels, dodging Timbit boulders, and picking up golden coffee beans for bonus points, all while carrying a tray of Tims. We’ve all been there.

There apparently is also an in-game TimShop, where users can redeem the coins they’ve won/collected “for exclusive wearables, items & merch.” There’s even a badge called ‘Tims Trendsetter’ that gets awarded to you when you purchase “three Tims merchandise items from the shop.”

Learn more about the experience in Roblox here.

Image credit: Roblox

Source: Tim Hortons