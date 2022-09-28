Nova Scotia’s Premier says carriers offered ‘poor participation’ during Hurricane Fiona

Nova Scotia’s Premier is calling out Canada’s telecommunications companies on their “poor participation and support” before, during, and after Hurricane Fiona.

Premier Tim Houston shared details in a letter sent to François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

The letter states the Province’s Emergency Management Office (EMO) began preparing for Fiona’s landfall one week before it arrived and requested representatives from its infrastructure partners be sent to the Provincial Coordination Centre.

“Given the expected impacts on power and telecommunications, having a representative attend in person was imperative for optimal collaboration.”

Initial requests were left unanswered. Complaints from EMO led Bell to send one representative who was present in person for two days before working virtually. Eastlink, Rogers, and Telus participated virtually but failed to send a representative in person following the initial response. It was only after three days of public and media pressure did representatives attend in person.

Houston says cellular and landline services have improved, but some cell towers are running on generators, and reliable service isn’t available in Cape Breton.

While other key companies, including Nova Scotia Power and the Canadian Red Cross, were willing to participate in press briefings to share updates with residents, telecom companies were not. When a rep is made available, they’re unable to answer questions, he said.

“I’m asking you, as the Minister who oversees these companies, to consider all potential legislative and regulatory means to hold telecommunications companies accountable for participating in emergency planning, preparedness, response, mitigation, and recovery to the fullest extent possible,” Houston concludes in his letter.

Bell released the following statement in response to Houston’s statement.

Image credit: @TimHoustonNS/ Twitter

Source: @TimHoustonNS/ Twitter