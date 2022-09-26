Warner Bros. and The Rock inviting fans to ‘exclusive’ Black Adam event in Toronto

Warner Bros. Canada has announced a “world-exclusive” event in Toronto for Black Adam that gives more than 900 fans a chance to see the superhero movie early with star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

While initially teased last month, the company has shared a new video message from the actor to his “favourite Mother Canuckers” alongside further details on the event, dubbed ‘Black Adam Rocks Canada.’

#BlackAdamRocksCanada

⚡️ World-exclusive fan event with global superstar Dwayne Johnson

⚡️ October 13 at Cineplex’s The Rec Room

⚡️ March to the Movie and be the FIRST in 🇨🇦 to see #BlackAdam

⚡️ Hosted by Strizzzy & music by DJ 4KORNERS

⚡️ Exclusive movie swag & prizes pic.twitter.com/vbg5pNSYW2 — Warner Bros. Canada (@WarnerBrosCA) September 26, 2022

On October 13th at The Rec Room, fans can attend a special party hosted by Strizzzy with music by DJ 4Korners and giveaways for movie swag and other prizes. Following that, fans will head to the Scotiabank Theatre for an early screening of the DC Comics movie, which opens to the general public on October 21st.

Throughout the day, attendees will have the chance to win:

A trip to Los Angeles for a winner and guest (includes airfare, hotel, and tickets to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood)

Annual Cineplex CineClub Memberships

An evening at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto, including complimentary breakfast and afternoon tea for two

Lower-bowl tickets to a professional hockey game in Toronto

Lower-bowl tickets to a professional basketball game in Toronto

An evening at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, including complimentary cocktails

Black Adam Under Armor prize packs

McFarlane Toys prize packs

Pre-paid credit cards

The contest will be open to both Ontarians and Canadians in other provinces — here’s how to enter:

Cineplex will give away tickets to select CineClub members

Every week, Warner Bros. Canada will be giving away tickets via Twitter

Fan Expo Canada will also give away tickets via Twitter

Starting September 27th, Rogers Sports & Media will offer coast-to-coast viewers of Breakfast Television, and listeners of SONiC (British Columbia), KISS 91.7 (Edmonton) and KISS 105.3 (Ottawa) the chance to win a trip to the event, including airfare and hotel accommodations, while KISS 92.5 (Toronto), 100.5 (North Bay), and 102.7 (Kingston) will give away tickets to listeners in Ontario

A variety of local partners in Toronto will hosting giveaways on their respective social media pages, including: Dead Dog Records, Gotham Central Comics, Club Enhergy, Hairy Tarantula, Kops Records, Manic Coffee, See-Scape, Silver Snail, Storm Crow Manor, The Dock Ellis, The Grand Order of Divine Sweets

While it’s noteworthy that Canada is getting a “world-exclusive” fan event with The Rock, the megastar is certainly no stranger to the country. His father, the late Rocky Johnson, hailed from Amherst, Nova Scotia, while The Rock himself had a brief stint in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Source: Warner Bros. Canada