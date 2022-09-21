Federal government to drop ArriveCan app by month’s end: report

The federal government is planning to end a host of COVID restrictions at its boarders.

As reported by The Globe and Mail, the government will drop vaccination requirements for people entering the country, along with random testing and the mandatory use of ArriveCan, by the end of the month.

Various other media outlets have reported the same thing, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. However, Health Canada is yet to make an official statement.

“There have been no decisions made,” the agency told CP24.

“[Any changes] would be informed by the best practices, latest scientific evidence, data and domestic and international epidemiological situation and in close consultation with our provincial, territorial and international partners, including industry stakeholders.”

Many people have complained about the COVID restrictions Canada still imposes, which were adopted alongside airports in many other countries. However, most of those countries have dropped these restrictions, but Canada didn’t follow suit.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: The Globe and Mail, CP24