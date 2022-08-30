Tesla faces proposed class action lawsuit in the U.S.

Tesla is facing a proposed class action lawsuit over a phantom braking problem.

The California-based Tesla Model 3 owner who filed the suit states the problem causes vehicles to abruptly stop without any obstacles in their way and is a “nightmare,” according to Reuters.

The complainant, Jose Alvarez Toledo, states the automaker rushed its vehicles to market with technology that isn’t safe.

“When the sudden unintended braking defect occurs, they turn what is supposed to be a safety feature into a frightening and dangerous nightmare,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit, which covers U.S. Tesla owners facing the same issue, also states Tesla didn’t disclose safety risks related to Autopilot.

Source: Reuters