WB’s free Multiversus open beta is now available

The free-to-play crossover fighting game Multiversus, featuring such Warner Bros. characters as Superman, Batman, Shaggy (Scooby Doo) and Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry), has rolled out its first open beta.

As of July 26th, the Player First Games-developed title’s open beta release is available to gamers in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand at 9am PT/12pm ET. The game is free-to-play across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC, with cross-platform play and progression enabled.

Additionally, whatever progress you make in the open beta version of the title will roll over to the official release, including purchases and game and battle pass progression.

According to the title’s FAQ page, there is no end date for the open beta yet, and the title will be continually updated with new characters, maps, seasonal content, and more in the months ahead.

At first, Multiversus will offer Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn (DC); Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe), Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry), Iron Giant (The Iron Giant), and original character Reindog.

It’s worth noting that Harley Quinn, Shaggy, Jake the Dog, and Taz are already available to play now as part of the Early Access preview rotation. With the open beta, Superman, Finn the Human, Garnet, and Reindog will be available immediately as part of an updated preview rotation, with all other non-preview characters unlockable through gameplay.

