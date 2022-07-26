Comparison tool HelloSafe partners with Oxio to show internet plans

Insurance and financial product comparison platform HelloSafe announced it’s partnering with internet service provider (ISP) Oxio and will include the ISP in its “dedicated comparators.”

According to a press release from the two companies, Oxio’s internet, TV, and home phone packages will be listed in the comparison experience for Canadians shopping for telecommunications services. Moreover, these items will show up in Quebec, Ontario, and B.C., the provinces in which Oxio currently offers service.

“The world of telecommunications is very, very opaque in Canada” said Caroline Duperré, Oxio’s head of marketing, in the press release.

“There’s no real competition. The HelloSafe comparison platform wants to help us change that by giving all providers an equal opportunity, regardless of the service or product, and offering Canadians a real choice. We’re very excited to partner with HelloSafe and we’d like to use this opportunity to invite other independent telecom providers to do the same.”

HelloSafe, for those unfamiliar with the platform, offers comparisons between insurance and financial products that Canadians can access online. That includes things like life, dental, and travel insurance comparisons, cryptocurrency comparisons, money transfer comparisons, and more.

Oxio, on the other hand, is an independent ISP that resells wholesale internet from incumbents — for example, Oxio internet runs on Rogers and Cogeco in Ontario, Vidéotron and Cogeco in Quebec, and Shaw in Alberta and B.C. However, Oxio also pitches itself as having excellent customer service and fair prices — it even has a breakdown of what each dollar you pay goes toward for each of its monthly plans.

For those curious, I wrote about my experience switching to Oxio recently — you can check that out here.

Source: Oxio and HelloSafe