Leaked Samsung teaser says flex is greater than flat

A new teaser for Samsung’s Unpacked event was posted by @chunvn8888 on Twitter. The teaser showcases the silhouette of both the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.

The teaser uses the tagline “Flex is greater than Flat,” which seems oddly worded, but in the last snippet the tagline ‘Next Galaxy > Phones Now’ with the Z Flip 4 is used as the greater than sign.

Random Unpacked teaser for y'all pic.twitter.com/XkeO0uYiNP — No name (@chunvn8888) July 25, 2022

Additionally, Samsung calls the type of screen used by the Z Flip and Z Fold the “Infinity Flex Display” due to the Ultra Thin Glass’ flexible glass material that makes the Z Flip easy to fold.

Both Flip 4 and Fold 4 specs and renders were previously leaked.

Reportedly, the phone will feature the same sized outer and inner display compared to last year’s Z Fold 3, both with 120Hz refresh rate panels. We’re also expecting the same 4,400mAh battery and up to 512GB of storage. Additionally, we’ll see some changes to the processor with the phone sporting a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and Samsung will reportedly use a trio of cameras with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto shooter.

Additionally, reports say the Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch FHD + sAMOLED display with 120Hz support. The device may support 8GB RAM with 128/256Gb storage options. Further, the device is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

This time around, Samsung looks to be more confident with its foldables and is really pushing this series.

Samsung will host its Unpacked event on August 10th, where you’ll see the two foldables, plus a Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.