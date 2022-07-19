Samsung teases next Unpacked event for August 10

Samsung has finally started teasing August’s Unpacked event on its Twitter. The tweet has a cryptic puzzle that apparently confirms the August 10th launch date.

We have a secret to tell you.#SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/gyBGehIvZN — Samsung Ghana (@Samsung_Ghana) July 19, 2022

The company has posted three images on its Twitter account. The first image offers a five-by-six grid with letters, numbers, and symbols that look like a complete jumbled mess. The second is also a five-by-six grid but just offers coloured dots. The final image reads “When will something greater arrive?” followed by six coloured dots that match some from the second image.

When you overlay the second and first images and use the six coloured dots from the last image, you’ll see the date 081022, signifying that the Unpacked will be on August 10th. The Verge has a good composition of how it looks.

This is the first time Samsung has made any public teases about the August Unpacked event. The August 10th date was previously leaked by Jon Prosser and Evan Blass, so this is what we’ve been expecting.

We expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and maybe even the Galaxy Buds2 Pro at this upcoming event.

Source: Samsung