Koodo reminds subscribers it uses Telus’ ‘reliable’ and ‘award-winning’ network

It seems that in the aftermath of Rogers’ lengthy service outage, Telus wants to remind Koodo customers that subscribers are part of the carriers’ “reliable and award-winning network.”

The email blast goes on to say that “Koodo runs on Canada’s largest 4G LTE network, so you can be confident you’ll have a strong connection wherever you are,” before reminding subscribers that “Since 2000, Telus has invested over $220 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum to keep you connected.”As the carrier often does, it also cites positive results from a recent Ookla Speedtest.

It’s worth noting, however, that Rogers’ July 8th outage was caused by a faulty maintenance update — something that could happen to anyone. Moreover, the type of network Rogers’ operates contributed to the severity of the outage. MobileSyrup understands that Telus and Bell operate similar networks, meaning both are potentially vulnerable to similar outages.

The CRTC has given Rogers until July 22nd to offer a “detailed account” of what happened with the outage.

Further, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) Minister François-Philippe Champagne recently said policymakers will include Rogers’ July 8th service outage when considering the company’s proposed takeover of Shaw Communications.

Amid the Rogers outage, both Telus and Bell tweeted that their services are still up and running.