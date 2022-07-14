Here are the outage credits offered by Rogers flanker brands and resellers

Following the nationwide July 8th Rogers network outage, the company promised it would credit customers the equivalent of two days’ worth of service. Rogers later upped that to a credit for five days’ worth of service.

However, Rogers’ network outage impacted more than just Rogers, so some might be wondering what — if any — credits will come down the pipe from their provider, whether that’s a flanker brand or reseller.

But before we get into it, it’s worth noting that no matter if you subscribe directly to Rogers or get services from another company, be aware of scams related to bill credits. So far, everyone that has offered a credit has said they will apply it automatically. If you get a text message or email asking you to do something to get the credit — like clicking a link — don’t do it.

Anyway, let’s get into it.

Fido

Rogers flanker brand Fido confirmed via its ‘Fido Solutions’ Twitter account that it would automatically credit customers five days’ worth of service following the outage.

Chatr

Similarly, Rogers flanker brand Chatr will offer customers five days’ worth of service as an automatic credit.

TekSavvy

Although TekSavvy resells Rogers internet in some regions, the provider hasn’t detailed plans to credit customers yet. When reached by MobileSyrup, TekSavvy indicated it didn’t have enough information about the situation to comment.

Oxio

In an email to customers (disclosure, I am one), Oxio said it would automatically apply a two-day pro-rated credit to customer bills starting on invoices dated after July 13th.

So far, this is just a short list of providers. MobileSyrup has reached out to some others but did not receive answers ahead of publication — the story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available. If you’ve heard from a provider about credits related to the Rogers outage, let us know down below.