Square Enix reveals remaster of fan-favourite Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII

A remaster of the popular PlayStation Portable game Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII is officially on the way.

Square Enix confirmed the news during its special 25th anniversary Final Fantasy VII stream. Credible leaker The Snitch first seemingly teased the remaster on June 15th.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a remaster of the original Crisis Core PSP game featuring updated 3D models, full voiceovers and new music arrangements. It will release on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC this winter.

Set before the events of Final Fantasy VII, Crisis Core follows SOLDIER Zack Fair as he’s sent to look for missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos. Along the way, he works with his mentor, Angeal, as well as Final Fantasy VII favourites Cloud and Sephiroth. Unlike the original VII, Crisis Core is an action-RPG, allowing Zack to fight enemies in real-time using his sword and various Materia-powered spells.

Crisis Core originally launched on the PSP in 2008, but was one of the titles that weren’t backward compatible on the PS Vita, and Square Enix hasn’t ever re-released it since. Therefore, the remaster is the first time the game will be available on modern systems.

In addition to Crisis Core Reunion, Square Enix officially unveiled the next Final Fantasy VII Remake game, titled Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Zack is poised to be a major part of the Remake saga, so Crisis Core Reunion will no doubt help serve as a proper introduction to the character following teases in Remake.

Update: It wasn’t originally clear watching the reveal trailer whether this should be considered a “remaster” or “remake,” but Square Enix has since referred to it as a “remaster,” so we’ve updated this story to reflect that.