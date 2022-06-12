Mojang working on new Minecraft game called Minecraft Legends, coming 2023

Mojang has unveiled a new Minecraft game called Minecraft Legends.

It’s an “action strategy” game in which players can roam a block-y world with friends to get up to all kinds of adventures.

Here’s the full trailer, which debuted at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase:

Discover the mysteries of #MinecraftLegends, a new action strategy game. Lead your allies in heroic battles to defend the Overworld from the destructive piglins. Coming 2023! #UnitetheOverworld https://t.co/23iVJgBECz pic.twitter.com/Yu2iEgLPM7 — Minecraft Legends (@legends_game) June 12, 2022

Notably, the only mentioned Xbox consoles and PC, but given that other Minecraft games are on other platforms, it remains to be seen whether Legends will be as well.

