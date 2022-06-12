Blizzard shows off Diablo IV gameplay at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Blizzard unveiled gameplay footage from its hotly anticipated Diablo IV at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.
The footage came after a teaser trailer that confirmed a new playable class: the Necromancer.
The Necromancer rises. 🪦
Command the dead with the final playable class in Diablo IV. pic.twitter.com/n2C0yP1Ug8
— Diablo (@Diablo) June 12, 2022
Behold what Diablo IV has in store. 🔥
The Diablo IV dev team dives into the latest gameplay innovations coming to the next installment in the Diablo franchise.
📜 https://t.co/7l9ZwJMlU2 pic.twitter.com/Nkbo2TOORv
— Diablo (@Diablo) June 12, 2022
Rod Fergusson, the Canadian producer of the Diablo series, then took to the stage to introduce the gameplay demo. From there, we see Xbox Series X footage narrated by various Blizzard developers.
Diablo IV is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC in 2023. Cross-play between all platforms will also be supported.
Image credit: Xbox (YouTube Screenshot)