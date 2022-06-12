Blizzard shows off Diablo IV gameplay at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Blizzard unveiled gameplay footage from its hotly anticipated Diablo IV at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

The footage came after a teaser trailer that confirmed a new playable class: the Necromancer.

The Necromancer rises. 🪦 Command the dead with the final playable class in Diablo IV. pic.twitter.com/n2C0yP1Ug8 — Diablo (@Diablo) June 12, 2022

Behold what Diablo IV has in store. 🔥 The Diablo IV dev team dives into the latest gameplay innovations coming to the next installment in the Diablo franchise. 📜 https://t.co/7l9ZwJMlU2 pic.twitter.com/Nkbo2TOORv — Diablo (@Diablo) June 12, 2022

Rod Fergusson, the Canadian producer of the Diablo series, then took to the stage to introduce the gameplay demo. From there, we see Xbox Series X footage narrated by various Blizzard developers.

Diablo IV is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC in 2023. Cross-play between all platforms will also be supported.

Image credit: Xbox (YouTube Screenshot)