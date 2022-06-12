Bethesda’s Redfall gets full gameplay demo, coming 2023

Bethesda-owned developer Arkane has dropped a sizeable gameplay demo for its new IP, Redfall.

The game is a single-player/multiplayer experience featuring a post-apocalyptic world overrun by vampires.

Overall, it looks like a mix of Left 4 Dead and Arkane’s own Dishonored in terms of special powers.

Redfall gameplay reveal is finally here!

We couldn’t have done it without help from our partners at Roundhouse Studios and the patience and support of all our fans. Thank you all! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LWrhXireNT — Arkane Studios (@ArkaneStudios) June 12, 2022

Following a recent delay, Redfall is set to come exclusively to Xbox Series X/S and PC in the first half of 2023.

The game will also be avialable on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Image credit: Microsoft