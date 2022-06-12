fbpx
Bethesda’s Redfall gets full gameplay demo, coming 2023

The game is coming in the first half of 2023

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Jun 12, 20221:14 PM EDT
Bethesda-owned developer Arkane has dropped a sizeable gameplay demo for its new IP, Redfall.

The game is a single-player/multiplayer experience featuring a post-apocalyptic world overrun by vampires.

Overall, it looks like a mix of Left 4 Dead and Arkane’s own Dishonored in terms of special powers.
Following a recent delayRedfall is set to come exclusively to Xbox Series X/S and PC in the first half of 2023.

The game will also be avialable on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

