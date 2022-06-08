iOS 16 enables the transfer of eSIMS over Bluetooth

In addition to Notes being updated, another iOS 16 feature that went under the radar is the ability to transfer an eSIM between iPhones via Bluetooth.

As reported by MacRumours, the feature works when you’re trying to transfer an eSIM and its associated number from an iPhone running iOS 16 to a different iPhone, which also needs to be running iOS 16. The feature works over Bluetooth, and comes up when you go to the “Set up eSIM” setting.

Further, MacRumours states that the feature will be available in several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, although Canada isn’t explicitly mentioned. Additionally, the transfer process will only work if the carrier you are on supports the transfer of eSIMs over Bluetooth.

In other iOS 16-related news, iPhone 7 and older devices wouldn’t be able to transition to the new OS.

For all of the Apple news from WWDC 2022, follow this link.

Via: MacRumours