B.C. government to install 20 new electric vehicle chargers in Langford

British Columbia’s provincial government has revealed it will install 20 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the province through funding provided by Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

Jonathan Wilkinson, the Minister of Natural Resources, says that DB Land Acquisitions Inc. will install 20 Level 2 EV Chargers in Langford, British Colombia as part of the $49,000 EV infrastructure investment.

An additional $50,968 was contributed by DB Land Acquisitions, bringing the project total to $99,968.

This is a step forward for the Canadian government’s $680 million Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program plan that aims to ensure that all light-duty cars and passenger trucks are zero-emission by 2035.

In May 2022, the Government of British Columbia received $3.5 million to install 810 EV chargers across the province by October 2023.

Since 2015, the Canadian government has invested $1 billion in EV affordability and charger accessibility, and currently offers a $5,000 federal rebate for Canadians purchasing electric vehicles.

Canada’s 2022 Budget proposes a $1.7 billion investment to extend the federal EV purchase incentive program until March 2025, followed by a $400 million investment in Natural Resources Canada to extend the program to March 2027.

So far, over 136,000 Canadians have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle In Canada.

